Nicole Kidman Cries While Dedicating Palm Springs Award to Late Mother: 'My Whole Career Has Been for My Mom and My Dad'

Nicole Kidman couldn’t hold back her tears at the Palm Springs International Film Festival when she received the International Star Award from Jamie Lee Curtis, which she dedicated to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

The actress’s mother passed away in September 2024.

After thanking Babygirl filmmaker Halina Reijn for casting her in the movie, Kidman noted that she is “still grieving” her mother’s demise. She teared up as she began to say she was dedicating her accolade to her mom since she was unable to do so at the Venice Film Festival last year.

“Thank you for giving me the chance to say, ‘This is for my mom,’” Kidman said as the audience erupted in cheers. “My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I’m still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I’m so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.”

The actress apologized for crying before explaining it was because “I feel my mom right now.”

Kidman missed screenings of Babygirl at both VFF and TIFF in September 2024 to be with her family following Janelle’s death. At the time, Kidman and her sister Antonia Kidman thanked fans for the outpouring of love and support during their tough time.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express," the sisters wrote via Instagram, thanking their well-wishers for respecting their privacy when they needed it the most.

Kidman and Curtis have been working together in recent months on an upcoming Prime Video series titled Scarpetta, in which the pair will costar as sisters. The series is a screen adaptation of novels by Patricia Cornwell; Kidman and Curtis are both serving as EPs.

Kidman’s Babygirl, meanwhile, which earned her the aforementioned award, is an erotic thriller co-starring Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. Kidman’s performance in it is also nominated for a Golden Globe Award, scheduled for Sunday, January 5.

Babygirl is in theaters now!

