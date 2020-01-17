Nicole Kidman on her career: I went through a huge time when I didn't have good choices

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman recently recalled the time in his career when she did not have good choices.

With an impressive list of movies and shows to her acting credits, it is safe to say that Nicole Kidman has had a remarkable career and the age-defying actress is still going strong. While the pictures look all bright and shiny now, the actress recently reflected on the less-than-perfect days during the initial years of her career. While interacting with reporters during a press tour, the actress stated that she feels happy about having good choices today, because she barely had any back when she had just started her acting career.

The actress, who is currently at the peak of her career recalled not having good choices during her struggling days. She mentioned she went through a hard time when she did not have good projects to choose from and she also asserted that many actors in the entertainment industries have to deal with the same issue. The 52-year-old actress is all set to star in HBO’s limited series The Undoing, which is based on You Should Have Known, by Hanff Korelitz, Fox News reported.

The actress has also hogged various headlined for her remarkable performance in super hit series Big Little Lies. The series turned out to be so amazing that fans basically demanded the creators to come up with a season 3 now, during the press tour, the actress was asked if there is going to be a season three. Not giving any definitive answer, Kidman said that right now she is focused on her new series called The Undoing.

