Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban are no ‘role model couple’ says actress; Explains how they ‘work it out’

While Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are pretty close to perfect when it comes to Hollywood relationships and marriages, but the actress recently reflected n their relationship and stated that they aren’t perfect. While speaking with Australia’s “Today“, the actress said she and Urban aren’t a “role model couple.”

The conversation came up when the host suggested that the duo is a “pin-up couple for making it work” in Hollywood, Kidman disagreed. Kidman responded: “We don’t want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together. Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us.”

The Oscar winner also reflected on how the duo strikes a balance between work and family life. “We just work it out ourselves… We literally will sit – as most couples do – and go, ‘Okay, here’s the schedule. What are we going to do? Nup, too much.' That very much is our family and how do we make that work. The priority is each other and our kids. Nothing is more important than that.”

If you didn't know, the duo is parents to Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Additionally, Kidman shared adopted kids Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, with ex-Tom Cruise. Kidman was previously married to Tom between 1990 to 2001. Keith on his part has never been married before tying the knot with Nicole in 2006.

