Nicole Kidman makes a RARE comment about her 'happy' marriage with Tom Cruise; Recalls a heartwarming memory

Nicole Kidman made her a rare comment her split with Tom Cruise and her marriage with the actor. She also shared a few memories from the time the former couple was shooting Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from December 1990 to February 2001. For almost 20 years, there are rare moments when Nicole has spoken about her marriage with the Mission: Impossible actor. This week, the actress made one of those rare intimate statements about her relationship with Cruise. Speaking with The New York Times, Kidman recalled filming Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut together and said that a lot was read into the movie. She also said that her character's speech, revolving around infidelity, was not based on her marriage.

Kidman said that she didn't see the speech the way many audiences perceived it. She deemed her marriage with Cruise "happy" through the shooting of the movie and recalled a memory from the movie sets. "We'd go go-kart racing after these scenes. We'd rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning," she told the publication. She went on to admit that she didn't know what else to say. She expressed that she does not have the ability "to look back and dissect it. Or I'm not willing to."

The actress opened up about the duo's bond with director Kubrick. She said that the former couple loved working with the filmmaker. She also recalled having her children, their adopted kids Bella and Connor, on the sets of the movie where the family enjoyed eating spaghetti with the director. "We shot that (movie) for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes," she recalled.

Today, Kidman is married to Keith Urban and has two children from the marriage.

