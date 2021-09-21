Nicole Kidman on media's fascination with her marriage to Tom Cruise: 'I think I offered it up'

Nicole Kidman doesn't talk about her divorce from Tom Cruise very much, but she isn't upset by the constant curiosity. The 54-year-old Big Little Lies actress revealed in Harper's Bazaar's October 2021 cover story that she isn't bothered by the continued fascination with her first marriage, which ended in 2001.

On being asked if it was annoying that the press focused so heavily on the marriage and split.“I was young. I think I offered it up?” Kidman said in the interview, which was published online on Monday, September 20. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way,” the star said as per US Weekly. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress pondered on her battle to keep her personal life private from the public glare. She added, “I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach. My husband, Keith [Urban], says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open."

However, Kidman met Cruise, now 59, in 1989 before beginning production on Days of Thunder, which was released the following year. They married on Christmas Eve in 1990 and went on to adopt two children, Isabella, now 28, and Connor, aged 26. They subsequently appeared together in the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut. In February 2001, Cruise filed for divorce, claiming "irreconcilable differences" as the basis for their separation. Six months later, they were legally divorced.

Meanwhile, following her divorce from Cruise, the two-time Emmy winner was briefly engaged to Lenny Kravitz in 2003. In June 2006, she married Keith Urban.

