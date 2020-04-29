Nicole Kidman opens up about letting daughters Sunday and Faith take up acting as a profession

Nicole Kidman revealed that she is open to the idea of her daughters taking up acting as a profession in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

The Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman in an interview with WSJ Magazine revealed that she was fine with her daughters Sunday and Faith following her footsteps. Nicole revealed that she is open to the idea of her daughters taking up acting as a profession. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are raising their daughters Sunday, 11, Faith, 9 at their Nashville home. During the interview, the Bombshell actress said that she and husband Keith Urban have established a system that will keep the entire family together. The actress reportedly is spending quality time with her kids as she feels that it is very important to be with her family as they are her top priority.

The Invasion actress reportedly said during the interview that she has no issues in passing on films as a possible career to her two daughters. On the work front, the stunning diva, Nicole Kidman featured in the super hit film Bombshell, which received a lot of appreciation from the fans of the actress and the film audiences. The film was helmed by Jay Roach and also featured Charlize Theron and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie in key roles. The fans and followers of Nicole Kidman are waiting to see her back on the big screen.

The gorgeous actress goes on to add that husband Keith Urban will be on a tour only next year and has a good amount of time on his hands. She further says that her film commitments also won't take up too much of her time and hence this way they get more time with the kids.

