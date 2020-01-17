Nicole Kidman opens up about the possibility of Big Little Lies season 3; Read details

Now, the question remains whether or not the show will see its third season. The second season of Big Little Lies saw a major addition to its star cast with acting legend Meryl Streep stepping in.

The first two seasons of the super hit series Big Little Lies have proved to be smashing hits among the fans and television viewers. The first season of the show, Big Little Lies was such a massive hit that the fans and viewers literally demanded a second season. The makers of the series were more than happy to provide that to the fans and television viewers. The second season of Big Little Lies also won the hearts of the fans. Now, the question remains whether or not the show will see its third season. The second season of Big Little Lies saw a major addition to its star cast with acting legend Meryl Streep.

The acting powerhouse, Meryl Streep played Celeste Wright's distraught mother in law, who tries to take custody of her grandsons. The talented actress Nicole Kidman was asked about the show's season 3 at the Television Critics Association winter press tour which was held on Wednesday. Nicole Kidman who is one of the show's producers said that right now she is focused on her new series called The Undoing. She pointed out that the lead cast members of Big Little Lies season one and two are doing some amazing work. Nicole was quick to point out Golden Globe winner Laura Dern.

For reason best known to Nicole Kidman, the actress revealed that she is not sure of the talented actress Laura Dern would return to the third season of Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman further added that Reese Witherspoon, is also busy with her projects and Zoe Kravitz has Catwoman in her hands.

(ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 pre event: Nicole Kidman is extremely UPSET as her Australia home is under threat)

Read More