Nicole Kidman OPENS UP on replacing Cate Blanchett in Being the Ricardos: There’s a sacred pact among us all

Nicole Kidman is speaking out about her part as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, after Cate Blanchett was originally linked to the role. Kidman, 54, spoke with The New York Times on Sunday about preparing to play the renowned comedian and I Love Lucy actor in the new film directed by Aaron Sorkin.

When asked if she was joining after Blanchett, 52, was unable to do the project owing to scheduling conflicts, Kidman highlighted the industry mantra she lives by when it comes to casting. "I feel like there's a sacred pact among us all — whoever gets something, that's where it was meant to land," said Kidman as per PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Ball and Desi Arnaz and an executive producer on Being the Ricardos, told the New York Times that she was "devastated" when Blanchett said she couldn't do the project anymore.

"It just took too long and we lost her. I was devastated," she said at the time as per PEOPLE. However, regarding the early controversy to her casting before anyone saw her final performance, Kidman stated that she avoids social media comments but still learned about them. She stated, "I'm not on the internet and I definitely don't Google myself. But things trickle through."

Being the Ricardos also stars Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy, and John Rubinstein as well as Javier Bardem as Desi. According to the film's official description, the film takes place during one week of filming for the couple's iconic sitcom I Love Lucy, during which Lucy and Desi are "threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos."

