Nicole Kidman OPENS UP on tactics she used to nail Lucille Ball's 'deep voice' in Being The Ricardos

Nicole Kidman, who has spent 40 years in Hollywood, has said that she had doubts about herself when she took on the part of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos. The actress, 54, went to great lengths to impersonate Lucille Ball, revealing in a recent interview with DuJour that she took up smoking in order to perfect Lucille's 'deep voice.'

“They decided her Lucy needed to have a deep smoker’s voice, so I started smoking,” said Kidman in an interview with DuJour as per Entertainment Tonight. “If I warm up for a minute, I now can do her voice standing on my head.” The historical drama film centres on the relationship between I Love Lucy actors Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz ​(Javier Bardem), and Nicole, 54, expressed reservations about portraying such an iconic role in a recent interview with DuJour.

The award-winning actress remembers telling her vocal coach Tom Jones that nailing the role's 'deep smoker's voice' would be "impossible" owing to her Australian heritage. Despite the fact that director Aaron Sorkin described her as "perfect for the part," Nicole was still unsure and wondered, "Maybe I'm not the right person'.

However, the Moulin Rouge actress did her best to ignore the critical comments from those who didn't believe she was the right fit for the part. “I tried not to [listen], but I’m a human being, so there’s time when you go, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this,’” the Oscar winner said. Being the Ricardos is now in theatres and also available on Amazon Prime.

