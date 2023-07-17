Nicole Kidman opens up about her controversial Miu Miu skirt: ‘I call them teenage choices’

Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood's most beloved actors. Australian by birth, she has truly carved out a niche for herself. But in 2022, when she appeared on the Vanity Fair magazine cover alongside Andrew Garfield , Kristen Stewart , and Idris Elba among others, all hell broke loose, all because of the Miu Miu micro mini skirt Kidman wore.

Nicole Kidman addresses microskirt controversy for the first time

The actor spoke about her ever-changing style in a recent interview with Stellar Magazine podcast recently. Addressing the controversy around her mini skirt, Kidman opened up about it for the first time and spoke about her random choices. "I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them ‘teenage choices’ because I just don’t ever think of consequences," she said.

Nicole added, "Part of my brain just doesn’t think like that. I just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.’ Or, ‘Oh my God, yeah, I’d love to do that." Kidman told the Australian outlet, "I try to [stay] in that place because I think otherwise you get scared or worried."

Reacting to comments made by netizens on her Vanity Fair cover outfit, the Big Little Lies star said, "Don’t tell me, I don’t really want to know. It will stop me [from] doing what I want to do."

"There are times when you hear things and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s really hurtful.’ Because you can’t be under a rock," she continued, further adding, " But at the same time, I really try to stay free in the choices because otherwise, before you know it, you’re just closed off and you can’t step anywhere."

The actor opened up about how she fears the same might happen to her daughters or anyone she loves, adding, "and I’d hate for that to happen to my daughters. I’d hate for it to happen to anybody I love.”

Kidman added, "Oh, well, I’m trying something, or I wanted to do it. It was fun. That was my choice. And yeah, I own it. I’m accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it."

Nicole Kidman paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at this year's Met Gala

During the Met Gala in May, Kidman paid a heartfelt homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, reportedly one of her fashion inspirations, and the iconic Chanel designer. The actor graced the red carpet in a stunning archival Chanel Haute Couture gown from the early 2000s.

Nicole spoke about Largerfeld with The Associated Press and mentioned how he was much a part of her life. "He was so much a part of my life, as were his whole team. He was the one [who] really sort of shepherded me in terms of my love of fashion,” Kidman revealed.

