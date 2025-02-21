Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Her Pledge of Working With Female Directors; Says Had No Time to be 'Precious'

Nicole Kidman vowed to work with as many female directors as possible following the #MeToo movement. Having now far surpassed her original goal, Kidman opened up about her journey in a recent interview with Time.

The Perfect Couple actress noted that, in recent years, female directors have been under pressure—perhaps for the first time ever—to deliver a great debut, to “be perfect” in their first outing.

She went on to say that this mindset could change, but only if more people actively support female filmmakers. “By actually being in the films of women,” she emphasized, the industry can move forward.

Just last year, Kidman recalled making a declaration in 2017. Speaking to Deadline, she reflected on a press conference at Cannes, where she pledged to work with a female director every 18 months.

However, she later admitted, “The declaration was 18 months, but I knew in my head it would be every six months to a year.”

“Realizing it is just—you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and do it,” the A Family Affair actress added.



Continuing with her thought-provoking words, Kidman also mentioned that achieving her goal required “not being precious and just going.” She emphasized the need for determination and consistency to bring her vision to fruition.

The Just Go with It actress further stated that another key aspect of making it possible was to make her commitment public, hold herself accountable, and ensure she followed through no matter what.

Reflecting on her recent work, Kidman has collaborated with at least 19 female directors since making her pledge, including her now-iconic AMC Theatres ad. One of her latest projects was last year’s erotic thriller Babygirl, directed by writer-director Halina.