Nicole Kidman on playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos: It was my obsession to get it absolutely accurate

Nicole Kidman was really serious about perfecting her Lucille Ball portrayal. During a Q&A after a screening of the forthcoming documentary Being the Ricardos in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Academy Award winner, 54, described her meticulous preparation to recreate the comedy legend's classic sequences from I Love Lucy.

Kidman revealed that she spent a significant amount of time studying episodes of the original series in order to master Ball's motions onscreen as per PEOPLE. "I studied them and learned them. It went into my body and my memory," she explained. "It was my obsession to get it absolutely accurate," she added. "It was [writer/director Aaron Sorkin's] obsession to have this human being portrayed — what's behind the creation of Lucy Ricardo and who is the woman behind this character?"

However, Kidman also recalled filming the classic grape-stomping sequence from the season 5 episode "Lucy's Italian Movie," saying that they utilised actual grapes on location. Because she was having so much fun, the actress said that she would have gladly shot for much longer. As per PEOPLE, Being the Ricardos takes place during a week of production for I Love Lucy, during which Ball and husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are "threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos," according to the official synopsis. The pair married in 1940 and divorced in 1960.

Meanwhile, The movie also stars Nina Arianda, Jake Lacy, Alia Shawkat, J.K. Simmons, and Clark Gregg. “Being the Ricardos” hits theatres December 10.

