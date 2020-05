Nicole Kidman to produce series of adaptation of 'A Good Marriage'

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to produce a series adaptation of American author Kimberly McCreights novel "A Good Marriage".

Kidman is attached to the project, which is currently in development at Amazon, as an executive producer, reports variety.com.

"A Good Marriage" narrates story of how a woman's brutal murder in upscale Brooklyn opens up new realities, and reveals the compromises some couples make and the secrets they keep.

Kidman will executive produce under her Blossom Films banner, along with Blossom Films' Per Saari.

David Farr is attached with the project to write the adaptation. Farr previously created Amazon's series adaptation of "Hanna". His other credits include creating the adaptation of "The Night Manager" and writing for the series "Spooks".

McCreight's other novels include "Reconstructing Amelia", "Where They Found Her," and "The Outliers" trilogy. Blossom Films is also working on "Reconstructing Amelia" and creating it as an HBO film.

