Nicole Kidman recalls career slump where she ‘didn't have good choices’; Says it made her ‘take control’

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her career slump in Hollywood and how she took control over the situation at the time. Scroll down to see what she said.

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman who’s known for starring in critically acclaimed movies like The Hours, Bombshell and Moulin Rouge opened up about her journey in Hollywood! Nicole who has landed plenty of great roles since launching her career as a teenager, in the interview with Who magazine, she revealed that this hasn't always been the case. “I went through a huge period of time when I didn't have good choices,” the 53-year-old told the Australian publication.

“So many actors don't have choices, and to even have a choice is an extraordinary opportunity,” she added. “As an actor, you're always at the mercy of others, directors especially, and sometimes it can be frustrating,' she said, adding she “felt the need to create something from the ground up.”

“I went through a huge period of time when I didn't have good choices,” Nicole, 53, told Who magazine. This creative slump prompted her to “control [her] fate” by producing her own show, Big Little Lies, alongside Reese Witherspoon. Nicole won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in HBO's dark comedy, which ran for two seasons.

The mother of four has since worked on HBO's six-part thriller The Undoing, which will hit Australian screens on October 26. She is now producing and starring in a USD 100million Hulu TV series called Nine Perfect Strangers, which is being filmed in New South Wales.

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman opens up about the advice she gives on sexual harassment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×