  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nicole Kidman recalls ‘frightening’ experience in Cannes; REVEALS ‘feeling insecure & unsure’

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her journey in Hollywood in the early days. The actress also recalled her frightening experience at Cannes and how a family member helped her.
4432 reads Mumbai
Nicole Kidman recalls ‘frightening’ experience in CannesNicole Kidman recalls ‘frightening’ experience in Cannes; REVEALS ‘feeling insecure & unsure’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her early days in Hollywood! During a new interview, the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed what she found hard at the beginning of her career back when she started working on movies and TV shows at 16-years-old. “When I was alone, when I was single, I think [fame] was much harder because there wasn’t a shield,” Nicole shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. “There wasn’t a place to go and to work through it, with a partner. ”

 

She continued: “I was lucky because my sister would come. I remember her flying to Cannes [in 2001] because it’s frightening walking up that red carpet with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.”

 

In case you missed it, Nicole recently teased the third season of Big Little Lies! In a chat with Marie Claire Australia, Nicole revealed that the team behind the HBO series is considering a potential third season, although a formal season order has not yet been announced following the Season 2 finale in July of 2019. The show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, is based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty.

 

“Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoë and Laura, and they’re in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!” she teased.

 

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman recalls career slump where she ‘didn't have good choices’; Says it made her ‘take control’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Sydney Morning Herald, Getty Images

You may like these
Nicole Kidman recalls career slump where she ‘didn't have good choices’; Says it made her ‘take control’
Nicole Kidman makes a RARE comment about her 'happy' marriage with Tom Cruise; Recalls a heartwarming memory
Keith Urban says his wife Nicole Kidman is ‘the one that I was searching for my whole life’
Nicole Kidman reunites with her mother after 8 months amidst COVID 19: Feels so good to be able to hug my mum
Leah Remini lashes out at Tom Cruise's good guy image; Says Scientology was a wedge between Tom, Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman’s rep responds to claims that the actress is ignoring quarantine rules: It’s absolute garbage
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement