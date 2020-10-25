Nicole Kidman recalls ‘frightening’ experience in Cannes; REVEALS ‘feeling insecure & unsure’

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her journey in Hollywood in the early days. The actress also recalled her frightening experience at Cannes and how a family member helped her.

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her early days in Hollywood! During a new interview, the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed what she found hard at the beginning of her career back when she started working on movies and TV shows at 16-years-old. “When I was alone, when I was single, I think [fame] was much harder because there wasn’t a shield,” Nicole shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. “There wasn’t a place to go and to work through it, with a partner. ”

She continued: “I was lucky because my sister would come. I remember her flying to Cannes [in 2001] because it’s frightening walking up that red carpet with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.”

In case you missed it, Nicole recently teased the third season of Big Little Lies! In a chat with Marie Claire Australia, Nicole revealed that the team behind the HBO series is considering a potential third season, although a formal season order has not yet been announced following the Season 2 finale in July of 2019. The show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, is based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty.

“Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoë and Laura, and they’re in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!” she teased.

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman recalls career slump where she ‘didn't have good choices’; Says it made her ‘take control’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×