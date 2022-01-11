Nicole Kidman receives Golden Globes award for Being the Ricardos, dedicates the honour to Lucille Ball.

Nicole Kidman has opened up on her Golden Globes honour for Being the Ricardos as she dedicated the award to the character she played, Lucille Ball. Taking to Instagram, the actress reacted to her win and lauded Ball and the entire cast and crew of the movie.

"Thank you for the acknowledgement! Lucille, this is for you and all the other incredible women nominated," the actor penned who received the honour for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. The actor has time and again hailed Ball and noted how honoured she felt to having played her on-screen. She had also opened up on her process of preparing to essay the character.

"So there was the I Love Lucy show, and I just thought, well, if I can create literally a carbon copy of her in the show where I look like her, I move like her, I sound like her, all of those things — and I really studied that for months, like watching it, rewinding, starting again, getting the timing, working on it, working on it, working on the sounds with my dialect coach," the actress had revealed while discussing the preparation for the role, via NPR's All Things Considered.

Take a look at Nicole Kidman's story below:

She had also emphasized how she eventually got the "license" to play the character when she could portray her accurately. "There's a feeling of her, but there's a human being here," she mentioned, via NPR.

What do you think of Nicole Kidman's portrayal of Lucille Ball? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Here's why Nicole Kidman almost dropped out of Being the Ricardos