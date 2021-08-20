Nicole Kidman reportedly gets quarantine exemption for filming TV series, faces backlash

Nicole Kidman is facing backlash in Hong Kong after failing to comply with the region's COVID-19 hotel quarantine requirement for Australian visitors. Kidman is currently in Hong Kong filming the Amazon series "Expats," helmed by Lulu Wang. According to Hollywood Reporter, Kidman arrived in Hong Kong on a private aircraft on August 12 and was exempted from the city's then-seven-day hotel quarantine.

According to the guidelines, arrivals from high-risk countries must remain in hotel quarantine for 21 days, while arrivals from lower-risk countries must stay in hotel quarantine for seven days followed by seven days of self-monitoring. However, Kidman, 54, has been permitted to circumvent the restrictions. Since then, social media has been flooded with comments from expats and Hong Kong residents in response to Kidman's quarantine exemption – and her choice to shoot a series on the city's affluent foreign elite at a time when China is eliminating dissent in the financial center.

Interestingly, a prominent Facebook support group for individuals quarantined in Hong Kong was also filled with furious remarks about how local and international residents have been unable to visit their families for almost two years due to the restrictions. Meanwhile, in a statement released by The Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of Hong Kong, Kidman was “granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption” because her work is “conducive to maintain the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy.”

Meanwhile, Kidman's exemption came only days after Hong Kong toughened its quarantine regulations for several nations, causing many people's trip plans to fall apart towards the end of the summer vacation and causing a hotel room scarcity.

