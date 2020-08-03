  • facebook
Nicole Kidman reunites with her mother after 8 months amidst COVID 19: Feels so good to be able to hug my mum

Actress Nicole Kidman recently reunited with her mother after 8 months of not seeing her. The actor took to Instagram to share this special moment on social media. Scroll down to see her moving post.
Nicole Kidman and her mom are finally reunited in Australia after 8 months amidst the global Coronavirus pandemic. The 53-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram this weekend to share a few photos of her hugging her mom Janelle for the first time in eight months. “Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months,” Nicole wrote. “I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma”

 

Nicole and her mom have been apart for the last 8 months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the actress’ mother Janelle Kidman was in Australia, Nicole was residing in the states for the first half of quarantine but recently flew down to Australia with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 4 to film her upcoming Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.

 

Upon their arrival, the celebrity couple was granted permission to self-isolate at their estate in Southern Highlands instead of going through the two-week mandatory quarantine in a government-mandated hotel. Nicole was accused of ignoring Australia’s strict quarantine rules. 

 

Nicole‘s publicist Wendy Day addressed the claims by saying: “It’s absolute garbage. She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald‘s, Private Sydney. The authorities in the area have stated that there will be “no exceptions” to the hotel quarantine, so locals have been upset that Nicole and Keith were granted an exemption.

 

Credits :The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Private Sydney, Getty Images, Instagram

