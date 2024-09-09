Nicole Kidman Reveals Asking 'Bestie' Naomi Watts If She Was Okay With Her Doing The Perfect Couple Role With Ex Liev Schreiber

Nicole Kidman, the acclaimed Australian actress, values her friendships, particularly her 30-plus-year bond with fellow actor Naomi Watts. Kidman sought her best friend's approval before accepting her latest role in The Perfect Couple, which required her to work alongside Watts' ex-partner, Liev Schreiber. The two actresses have had a long-standing friendship, always supporting each other in personal and professional decisions.

Kidman spoke about her role as Greer Garrison Winbury, Liev Schreiber's onscreen wife while promoting The Perfect Couple, a Netflix limited series. During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, she joked that she had to beg Schreiber to marry her for the role.

Schreiber joked, “I heard a story that you asked Naomi first if it was okay,” referring to Kidman's consultation with Watts before accepting the role. Kidman confirmed the story, prompting Schreiber to say, “Isn't that amazing? That's how close they are.”

Naomi Watts who was in a relationship with Schreiber for over a decade, confirmed that Kidman contacted her before committing to the project. Watts told Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival, "We always check in; we're besties," and she praised Kidman's thoughtfulness. "That was very kind of her to do that," she said.

Watts and Schreiber have remained amicable since their separation in 2016, frequently reuniting for the sake of their two children, Sasha and Kai.

Advertisement

Kidman and Watts have had a close friendship for over 30 years. It all began in the 1980s when they met at a swimsuit commercial audition. Although neither of them landed the role, the audition marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship. Watts described their first meeting during a speech at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in April.

Watts said that they talked about everything, what movies they liked, what friends they had in common, their parents, schools, parties, boyfriends, and teen stuff. When Watts missed her bus home, Kidman offered to cover her taxi fare, which Watts will never forget. She referred to Kidman as the most generous person and called her the sister I never had.

Their friendship grew stronger over time, and the two appeared together in the 1991 film Flirting. They have supported each other's accomplishments, ranging from personal celebrations such as birthdays and weddings to professional achievements.

Advertisement

The Perfect Couple is a six-episode limited series available on Netflix. It tells the story of Amelia Sacks, who is about to marry into a wealthy family on the island of Nantucket. Nicole Kidman plays Greer Garrison Winbury, a well-known novelist and Amelia's future mother-in-law, who is in charge of the wedding planning. However, the perfect event takes a dramatic turn when a body is discovered on the beach.

As more secrets emerge, the plot thickens, making everyone a possible suspect in the investigation. The suspenseful drama is straight from Greer's novels, making The Perfect Couple a must-see for fans of thrilling mysteries.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Treats Daughter True, 6, and Son Tatum, 2, to a Fun-Filled Day at the Slime Museum; See PICS Here