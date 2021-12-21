Nicole Kidman REVEALS being bothered by criticism towards her performance in Being The Ricardos

It'd be difficult for anyone to play Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and critics have been quick to pass judgement since Nicole Kidman was cast. Kidman, 54, plays the five-time Emmy winner, who was known not only for her hilarious comedy but also for her distinctive appearance. However, The Moulin Rouge actress did her best to ignore the critical comments from those who didn't believe she was the right fit for the part.

“I tried not to [listen], but I’m a human being, so there’s time when you go, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this,’” the Oscar winner said on the Today show on Monday, December 20, during a joint interview with her costar Javier Bardem as per US Weekly. “That’s where having somebody like [writer and director] Aaron [Sorkin], who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I’m not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no.’” Instead, the 60-year-old Newsroom creator wanted to tap into the late I Love Lucy star's spirit, which the Big Little Lies alum was able to do.

“A lot of it I can relate to, and I go ‘Ah, OK, I’ve been in that situation. I know that.’ So, I think those things were relatable,” Kidman explained. Meanwhile, Bardem, 52, has always been a fan of his co-star, telling the Today show earlier this month that he was speechless the first time he saw her in character.

Being the Ricardos is now in theatres and will be available on Amazon on December 21.

