Nicole Kidman reveals how husband Keith Urban feels about her on screen love scenes; FIND OUT

Actress Nicole Kidman recently spoke to E! News, and during the candid chat, revealed what her husband Keith Urban thinks about her intimate scenes on-screen. The Undoing actress, who’s been married to music legend Urban for 15 years, revealed that he is perfectly supportive of her doing love scenes on-screen.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” she began. “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in,” she added.

For the unversed, the couple has 2 kids together--daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10. Kidman is also a mom to daughter Isabella and son Connor from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

In other news, Kidman previously opened up about her upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. While promoting the highly-anticipated show, the 54-year-old Australian actress got candid on how she prepared for her role as Masha, saying that she was in character for the five months she worked on the show and detailed how difficult the process of taking on the character’s skin was for her. “I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time so I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I would completely ignore them,” Nicole told Deadline.

