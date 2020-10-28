Nicole Kidman REVEALS the reason behind not letting her two daughters open Instagram accounts

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about not letting her kids open Instagram accounts and the reason behind her decision. Scroll down to see what she said.

Nicole Kidman‘s kids won’t be on Instagram anytime soon. The 53-year-old Moulin Rouge actress recently revealed that her younger daughters – Faith, 9, and Sunday, 12, will not be allowed to open Instagram accounts in an interview on Loose Women on Tuesday (October 27). “The technology. I’m not very techy myself. It’s very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it. I won’t let them be on Instagram….I have a 12-year-old right now who is chomping at the bit and wants to get into all of that. It’s just that constant push, pull. I’d say a lot of parents would say the same thing,” she said.

“I think it’s keeping their confidence and their self-esteem intact. And still guiding them, not being overbearing, trying not to ‘helicopter parent’. Allowing them to make mistakes and fall down and not trying to sort of absorb that pain. There are so many things. But it’s a joy, it’s a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I’m discovering them day by day. I love it,” she concluded.

In case you missed it, last week, Nicole opened up about her early days in Hollywood. “When I was alone, when I was single, I think [fame] was much harder because there wasn’t a shield,” Nicole shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. “There wasn’t a place to go and to work through it, with a partner. ” She continued: “I was lucky because my sister would come. I remember her flying to Cannes [in 2001] because it’s frightening walking up that red carpet with all that scrutiny, feeling very insecure and not quite sure where to go or how to survive.”

