Nicole Kidman Reveals She Regrets Never Keeping Her Iconic Movie Costumes

Nicole Kidman, recently, in a rare instance of confessing remorse over missing movie memorabilia, shared that she usually does not keep anything from her film sets. In the interview with her A Family Affair co-star Joey King, she expressed regret about not keeping certain items from her former movie sets.

Speaking with King in Vogue’s Off the Cuff series (a feature where co-stars interview each other), the 57-year-old actress told her A Family Affair co-actor Joey King about how she wishes that she never gave away one of the costumes used in Moulin Rouge released in 2001.

Kidman felt bad for letting go of the pink feather costume she had as nightclub singer Satine in the movie Moulin Rouge. It was co-designed by Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie. The dress was made up of a tight fitted and fishnet shirt and a long tail made out of pink feathers. She referred to it as an extremely beautiful outfit and expressed disappointment at herself for failing to preserve it herself.

Another regret Kidman cited involved Eyes Wide Shut, which is also a thriller released in 1999 featuring her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Kidman wished she had kept Alice Harford's glasses that were some sort of iconography within the film.

Nicole Kidman does archive her couture dresses

The situation is different with regard to couture dresses according to what Kidman said, "I keep nothing but I do keep all my couture dresses." Despite keeping none of her costumes from any of her iconic movies, she does collect her high fashion wear. These practices have enabled her to accumulate quite a number of sartorial masterpieces over time including her couture garments.

One such piece is the nude floor-length Gucci gown without straps which she wore during the premiere of A Family Affair. The gown had one side cut up mid thigh with a golden choker necklace being added to make for a subtle yet powerful effect. This outfit worn together with other characters like Joey King and Zac Efron represents kinds of couture clothes Nicole likes to retain.

Her reflections on former roles reveal how much they are emotionally charged irrespective of whether or not there exist tangible mementos from her movies. The emphasis on saving designer dresses instead also shows how much she values being a fashion icon.

