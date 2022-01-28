Nicole Kidman REVEALS that she was supposed to be Kristen Stewart's 'mama' in David Fincher's Panic Room

Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart were all shades of chummy on the new episode of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. Both actresses have had a great year with their stellar performances in Being The Ricardos for Kidman and Spencer for Stewart. During the chat, Kidman revealed a connection between her and Kristen that goes way back to when the Twilight actress was just a 10-year-old child.

The lauded actresses were slated to work together on David Fincher's Panic Room which was released in 2002, but because of an injury Kidman had to pull out of the film after a few weeks of rehearsals. The Big Little Lies actress disclosed Flincher's prediction about Stewart, "I remember David Fincher saying, 'Oh, my God, we have discovered the most incredible actress.' And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mama." To that Kristen remarked, "We spent a couple of weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it."

The Charlie's Angels star went on and added, "because the way you treat kids is so telling. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, 'She’s one of my friends.'" Stewart also slipped out an important detail and mentioned the Christmas gift Nicole had gifted her. She added, "You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas."

Kidman then continued and said, "Here we are decades later, hanging in there. And you’re amazing; Fincher was right, as he always is"