Nicole Kidman reveals why she wouldn't do a Broadway show: I don’t feel strong enough

Looks like Nicole Kidman will not be appearing on Broadway any time soon. In a recent interview for Andy Cohen's SiriusXM program Andy Cohen Live, the actress talked about her new film Being the Ricardos and explained why she'd prefer to watch a Broadway production than appear in one.

Nicole said as per Just Jared, “I don’t think my voice is strong enough,” she further explained. “It’s not strong enough. I mean, the, Broadway is like… And also I just would feel so insecure. I want to go and watch Broadway. I love going to see Broadway. I can’t wait to see, see Hugh Jackman. Right. Music Man. Here we come. But, um, yeah, no, I, I don’t feel, I don’t feel strong enough or secure enough to sing on Broadway.” Interestingly, Kidman has performed in many film musicals, most notably as Angie in Netflix's The Prom and as Satine in the original Moulin Rouge, for which she garnered an Oscar nomination.

In 1998, she also appeared on Broadway in the drama The Blue Room. Boy Erased, Bombshell, The Hours, The Others, Dogville, Rabbit Hole, and The Stepford Wives are among her other prominent film credits. Meanwhile, Kidman also opened up on how she almost dropped out of Being the Ricardos. For those unversed, fans who believed other actresses should portray the renowned actress in Sorkin's film reacted negatively to Kidman's selection. Kidman revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan, when the reality of playing Lucille Ball hit her, Kidman started to have concerns about her ability to portray the comedic legend properly.

Being the Ricardos also stars Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy, and John Rubinstein as Arnaz.

