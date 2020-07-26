  1. Home
Nicole Kidman’s rep responds to claims that the actress is ignoring quarantine rules: It’s absolute garbage

Nicole Kidman’s representative--Wendy Day responded to claims that the actress is ignoring the rules of quarantine since her arrival in Australia. Find out what she said below.
Nicole Kidman’s publicist is finally responding against claims that she and husband Keith Urban are ignoring Australia’s strict quarantine rules. The 53-year-old actress and the 52-year-old rocker arrived in Australia earlier this week and were granted permission to self-isolate at their estate in Southern Highlands instead of going through the two-week mandatory quarantine in a government-mandated hotel.

 

“It’s absolute garbage. She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation,” Nicole‘s publicist Wendy Day shared with The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Private Sydney.

 

The authorities in the area have stated that there will be “no exceptions” to the hotel quarantine, so locals have been upset that Nicole and Keith were granted an exemption. According to The Times, New South Wales health authorities wouldn’t comment on why the couple and their daughters were allowed to quarantine at their home, instead of the hotel like everyone else.

 

Nicole is in Australia with her husband to film her upcoming Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, which begins production on August 10.

 

Recently Nicole’s husband Keith Richards spoke about his wife’s broken foot and revealed how she injured herself. During an interview on the show--The Project, the country star explained just why Nicole was wearing a medical boot. The country singer said: “About five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle.” 

 

“And so she’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it,” Keith added that Nicole is handling her quarantine injury much better than he would have. “Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say,” he said. “She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve,” he concluded.

 

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman opens up about the advice she gives on sexual harassment

 

Credits :Private Sydney, Getty Images, The Project

