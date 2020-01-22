Nicole Kidman says she feels more protected after marrying Keith Urban; Read details

The To Die For actress Kidman said further that she used to be scared before she met Keith Urban.

The Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman, recently spoke to Sunday Life about the ways in which she enjoys to relax and unwind. The Eyes Wide Shut actress Kidman said that she likes to mediate after a hard day at work. The Moulin Rouge! actress Nicole Kidman further said during the interview that she like to return home to her kids, Sunday and Faith. The actress also stated that being with husband and country singer Keith Urban is very relaxing. The Hollywood actress who featured in the critically acclaimed film Bombshell alongside Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, said that she feels more protected after she met husband Keith Urban.

The To Die For actress Kidman said further that she used to be scared before she met Keith Urban. The actress also mentions that when she was shooting for Aquaman she took her kids along. Now, the Days of Thunder actress Nicole Kidman said that now her daughter Sunday Rose wants to be a director. Nicole Kidman did not fail to mention during the interview that it is always reassuring to have a partner who listen to you and understands to the fullest. The Boy Erased actress said that when you are with someone you love, everything else sorts itself out.

The actress got a lot of praise for her powerful performances in Bombshell and Big Little Lies. The fans of The Stepford Wives actress are eagerly waiting for an announcement on the possible third season of Big Little Lies.

