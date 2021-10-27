Nicole Kidman shares a loved up photo with husband Keith Urban on his 54th birthday; SEE PIC

Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her husband Keith Urban's 54th birthday celebrations. The actress shared an adorable birthday tribute for him along with a snap that captured the duo in a romantic moment. Referring to the musician as her "love", Nicole was seen adorably kissing Keith as she shared a photo from his birthday bash.

Sharing an adorable snap where the 54-year-old actress was seen planting a kiss on her musician husband's forehead, Nicole wrote, "Happiest of birthdays my love." The second photo shared by Kidman was taken at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple headed to watch the Nashville Predators. The birthday decor as seen in the photo consisted of gold balloons.

Several fans and friends also shared their birthday wishes for Keith on Instagram. As for Nicole's post, Kate Hudson gushed over the couple's adorable photo as she dropped a string of heart emojis in comments.

Check out Nicole Kidman's post here:

Nicole and Keith are one of Hollywood's most loved couples. In June, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, and the actress marked the special milestone by sharing a stunning photo of them on Instagram. Nicole and Keith met at an event and tied the knot in 2006 in the presence of close friends and family at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Australia.

The couple is known to share adorable photos together. On June 20, Keith also dropped a sweet photo along with Kidman as he celebrated her birthday. The duo posed for a cosy click along with beautiful flowers and balloons in the background. Wishing his wife, Keith had written, "Happy happy birthday babygirl!!!!!!"

ALSO READ: Being the Ricardos Trailer: Nicole Kidman stomps grapes as Lucille Ball, deals with a whirlwind romance