Nicole Kidman Shares Picture With Her 'Forever' Keith Urban As They Celebrate Their 18th Wedding Anniversary

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are the power couple in Hollywood. Both of them have individually achieved great success in their respective careers. Their hard work and love for their craft are a true testament to their success.

Recently, the actress and the country singer celebrated their 18-year marriage. Kidman posted about it on her Instagram handle, with a beautiful picture of her and Urban in the frame. Check out the post.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate their 18th marriage anniversary

The Lion actress took to her Instagram on June 25 to share a photo where she is lying down on a stone wall barefoot. She donned a short dress with a printed design in green and blue. She appeared to be enjoying her time in the picture.

Her husband is sitting by her side while playing a guitar. He donned a pink shirt and black trousers. The background of the picture looked serene, with water covering the majority of it.

Kidman kept it simple in the caption, as she wrote, "Forever, #happyanniversary.” The comments were filled with the actress’s fans wishing the couple on the happy occasion. Check out the post below.

Many of Kidman's celebrity friends also commented on the post, including Naomi Watts, who wrote, “This looks like true love. Heavenly.” Rita Wilson commented on the post as well; she wrote, "I love you both. Happy Anniversary, lovers.”

Advertisement

Keith Urban talks about his addiction

During the 49th AFI Achievement Gala, Urban gave a moving speech in honor of Kidman. He touched on his addiction, which almost blew their marriage’s initial period.

Talking about his recovery, he said that four months into the marriage, the country singer was in rehab and had no idea what would happen to their marriage. Urban added, “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

The pair met in 2005 and got married in 2006. They welcomed their first child Sunday Rose in 2008 and in 2010, they welcomed their second child, Faith Margaret.

ALSO READ: 'It Just Felt Very Safe': Zac Efron Reveals His Experience Working With Nicole Kidman In Upcoming Film A Family Affair