Nicole Kidman STORMED OFF the sets of Expats? Amazon rep clears reveals truth behind her exit

After reports of Nicole Kidman walking off the sets of her upcoming Amazon series, Expats, the streaming service is opening about what actually happened. If you missed the original news, HK01 reported last week that the 54-year-old actress had left the production over creative differences with series director Lulu Wang. The outlet added, via Variety, that Nicole would not be part of the series onward, and would only return once her work on Aquaman 2 in England is wrapped. Some reports by the Hong Kong-based outlet also suggested that Nicole and Lulu were seen arguing during a street filming scene as well. Although, sources claim this is untrue.

Now, in Amazon’s response to the rumours, the streaming service is clearing the actress’ name and providing clarification. “Nicole wrapped as scheduled, she did not leave early. She always had other projects she was committed to. The production is not stalled or on hiatus, it was always going to continue shooting without her,” an Amazon spokesman stated in a comment to Variety.

For the unversed, the upcoming show is set against the fabric of Hong Kong, Expats is the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy. It revolves around three women, Mercy, Margaret and Hilary. Nicole serves as an executive producer on the series, based on the Janice Y. K. Lee novel.

Prior to this, Nicole can be most recently seen in Nine Perfect Strangers, which takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Also Read: Nine Perfect Strangers Ep 1-3 Review: Nicole Kidman's series aims for the stars but crash-lands way too early