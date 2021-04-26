Nicole Kidman turns into cult leader for Nine Perfect Strangers; Series starring Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans

Nicole Kidman’s new show Nine Perfect Strangers recently showed its trailer at the Oscars 2021. Scroll down to see what the exciting series is going to be about.

Oscars 2021 have left us with more than prestigious awards, it has also given us several jaw-dropping moments, new movies and talents to look out for and new trailers. Speaking of new trailers, during the 2021 Oscars, Hulu the streaming service dropped the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

The series is based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book. Here’s a plot summary via Deadline: “The series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.” While the release date for the show is still up in the air, the show is one of the most highly-anticipated ones.

If you missed it, just a few moments ago, the actress took to Instagram and revealed how she would be watching Oscars 2021. The 53-year-old actress shared a photo of herself watching the awards show from the bedroom floor. “Sitting crossed-legged on the floor watching the #Oscars,” Nicole captioned a photo of herself in front of her television. “Been doing this since I was a little girl.”

