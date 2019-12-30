Nicole Kidman wishes daughter Faith on her birthday with adorable throwback photo; Check it out

Nicole Kidman wished her daughter Faith on her 9th birthday by sharing an adorable throwback picture on Instagram. Take a look.

Nicole Kidman’s youngest daughter celebrated her ninth birthday on December 28 and the Oscar-winning actress wished her little girl by posting a rare throwback photo of her holding Faith when she was a toddler on Instagram. In addition to the adorable black and white picture of the mother-daughter duo, the actress also posted the picture of her daughter’s cake. “Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! Xx,” she wrote in the caption.

Nicole's fans instantly flooded her comment section and showered the two with love and wishes. Along with her fans, a few of her actor buddies too commented on the picture. “What a photo,” commented Gwyneth Paltrow. “Gorgeous,” Naomi Campbell wrote. “Happy Birthday Faith!” wrote Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild. Nicole shares daughters Faith (9) and Sunday (11) with husband Keith Urban and the two have been married for about 13 years. Her latest Instagram post is extra special since the mother of two rarely share pictures of their kids on social media.

Although she tries to keep her daughters away from media and spotlight, earlier this year, both Sunday and Faith made secret cameos on Nicole's popular series Big Little Lies. In addition to the two daughters, the actress also shares a daughter and son, Isabella Cruise (27) Connor Cruise (24) with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The actress revealed the cameo last year during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She mentioned that the special appearance was supposed to be a secret. ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman talks about raising her children.

