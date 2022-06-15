Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King team up for an untitled comedy movie; Read Deets

Netflix has assembled an all-star cast for their next unnamed romantic comedy, according to Deadline. Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King are expected to feature in the film, which is directed by Richard LaGravenese, who wrote Behind The Candelabra. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Alyssa Altman produce for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, while LaGravenese co-wrote the screenplay with Carrie Solomon.

However, the plot revolves around a surprise romance that has hilarious consequences for a young lady, her mother, and her movie star employer as they deal with issues of love, sex, and identity. The project has been given the go-light and will begin filming later this year. Interestingly, following a year of powerful dramatic turns, which began with the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman now has a light comedy on her forthcoming schedule. She then went on to play Lucille Ball in Being Ricardos, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Meanwhile, for Efron, it's a return to Netflix, where he most recently starred in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile as serial killer Ted Bundy. Apple's The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Peter Farrelly's first picture since the Oscar-winning Green Book, is next for Efron. On the other hand, King is as busy as any other actor, with upcoming projects like Hulu's The Princess, which premieres on July 1, and the highly anticipated Bullet Train. She, too, is a Netflix darling, thanks to the popularity of her trilogy The Kissing Booth, in which she stars.

As per Deadline, CAA, Media Talent, and Jackoway Austen represent Kidman, while WME, Johnson, Shapiro, and Gang, Tyre represent Efron. UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallterstein represent King.

