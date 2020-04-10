Nicole Kidman's 2001 psychological horror film 'The Others' to have a remake? Find Out

Deadline reported that the upcoming remake of The Others will be a fresh take on the original film which was helmed by Alejandro Amenabar.

The psychological horror film titled The Others saw actress Nicole Kidman playing a war widow with kids. The story has a Spanish backdrop to its supernatural tale. The film sees how Nicole hides her kids to prevent their condition from going public. The lead character's two kids suffer from a condition that is rare on the lines of photosensitivity. The little kids are isolated and not allowed to interact with the outer world. The quiet mansion becomes home to children suffering from a rare condition. There is a twist in the tale when three servants show up at the mansion.

The hidden truths start coming to light and the secrets which were under the rugs have turned the world of the lead character upside down. As per the latest update on the Nicole Kidman film, Sentient Entertainment has bought the remake rights of the film. Deadline reported that the upcoming remake of The Others will be a fresh take on the original film. The film was helmed by director Alejandro Amenabar. The film won the Big Little Lies actress Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards nominations. The horror drama is set in the era of 1945 and made almost 200 million dollars at the box office.

The fans and film audiences are very excited about the remake film. The original supernatural drama will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and the news of the remake has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. Fans are eager to know whether Nicole Kidman will make an appearance in the remake film.

