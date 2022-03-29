Nicole Kidman's viral moment from Oscars 2022 was NOT a reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock's incident

Oscars 2022 turned out to be shocking following a confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock that happened on stage. While netizens couldn't stop themselves from making memes related to the incident, several celebrity reactions from the ceremony also went viral including one that captured Nicole Kidman giving a rather amusing reaction.

While many believed that the photo of Kidman was captured after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage, it has now been clarified by the photographer that the picture was from before the Chris Rock altercation. According to Vulture, the Los Angeles Times photographer who clicked Nicole's expression revealed the actual moment that Kidman's reaction was recorded.

Myung Chun told Vulture that Kidman appeared to be "excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room" when the photo was clicked. Speaking about the same, he said, "Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands. ... Shortly thereafter, Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban."

While the clarification came later, netizens had a field day as they assumed Nicole Kidman's expression of shock was from the evening's most discussed moment. Will Smith punching Chris Rock became one of the most viral moments of the Oscars 2022 ceremony and while at first people believed it to be staged, it was later evident that the incident in fact was Smith's reaction to the comedian's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor also posted a public apology to Chris regarding the same.

