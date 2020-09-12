Nicole Poturalski's husband Roland Mary's Berlin restaurant is selling Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's wine

According to a recent report, Nicole Poturalski's husband Roland Mary is selling Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's wine Château Miraval Rosé Provence at his Berlin hot spot Borchardt. Read below for more details.

It's getting a bit hard to keep up with Brad Pitt's personal life, ever since the Nicole Poturalski dating rumours began. It was fairly recent when the 56-year-old actor whisked off the 27-year-old German model to Château Miraval, South of France, which is his shared castle and vineyard with Angelina Jolie. Moreover, Daily Mail made the shocking revelation that Poturalski has been in an "open marriage" with German restauranteur Roland Mary, 68, for eight years as they share a 7-year-old son named Emil.

As per a recent report by Page Six, Roland's Berlin hot spot Borchardt has been serving Pitt and Jolie's wine Château Miraval Rosé Provence. Sharing a photo of the menu where the wine is mentioned, it reads, "For lunch, we offer you this exceptional wine by the glass." For the unversed, Miraval Rosé is Brad and Angelina's joint collaboration with the renowned Perrin family. The wine is produced at Château Miraval, which was purchased in 2011 and the ex-couple even got married there in 2014. Château Miraval has also been a major bone of contention in Pitt and Jolie's divorce proceedings along with the custody battle for their six children.

Interestingly, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star was got acquainted with Mary in 2009 when he was filming Inglorious Basterds in Germany. Last year, it was post OUATIH's Berlin premiere in August 2019 when Brad went to Borchardt and met Nicole for the very first time. Moreover, according to Daily Mail, Poturalski is said to have passed him his number during their first encounter.

A few months later, when Nicole came to LA for a photoshoot, she met up with Pitt as the two were spotted together during Kanye West's performance in the Hollywood Bowl.

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina Jolie will be busy in October as the custody trial for their kids reportedly begins next month.

