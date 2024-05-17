Nicole Richie Claims Her Kids ‘Grew Up On A Tour Bus’; Says Husband Was On Music Tour When Kids Were Born

Nicole Richie opened up about her parenting style and raising the kids while traveling with her husband for his music tours. The TV personality shares two kids with her husband, Joel Madden, the lead vocalist for Good Charlotte.

During her conversation with People Magazine, the actress shared that she used to pack and play with her kids on the tour bus while they grew up as teenagers.

What did Nicole Richie say about her kids being brought up on a bus?

While speaking to the media portal, Richie shared her adventures with the kids. The TV star said, “When my kids were born, my husband was on tour, so they grew up on a tour bus. I was setting up a pack-and-play on the floor of the tour bus. We turned one of the bunks into cribs, and that’s how they spent a good portion of their childhood, which I think is fun.”

Richie added, “My husband thinks it's disgusting that I will lay in the sand. I don't even need to have a towel. I just like to be there. I like to have the hot sand on me, jump in the water. That's my idea of my dream vacation.”

Nicole Richie’s thoughts on raising twins

During an old interview with Variety, Nicole was asked about her thoughts on having twins, as her husband, Madden, has teamed up with a band with twin members. However, Richie was not on board with the idea, as she claimed that having two kids at the same time is a task.

Richie said, "Motherhood is the most wild ride and the absolute best. But raising twins is nuts.”

Richie also talked about her kids watching her 2003 series, The Simple Life. Nicole said, "The Simple Life is apparently having a big moment on TikTok, so they do tell me that they watch clips on TikTok. Their friends watch it. I get a lot of eye rolls in my house all the time. It's right on brand with how they see me, in general."

The TV personality also said that her kids are not currently looking to join the industry.

