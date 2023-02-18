Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans go on a date night in the midst of breakup rumors

The Pussycat Dolls singer, Nicole Scherzinger , and the former rugby player, Thom Evans, couldn’t stop giving each other glazing love looks, as claimed by sources, which gives a sign to the audience that the lovebirds are still in love and are going strong after 3 years.

The long-time lovebirds, who have been together for the last 3 years, shut down break-up rumours as Scherzinger, Evans, and their pals stepped out to dine on oysters, lobster rolls, crab cakes, and burgers, ending it with Hudson House in Beverly Hills' signature key lime pie, which was served as dessert.

All about Nicole and Thom’s relationship

The couple declared their love and entered into a relationship in late 2019 after they had their first meet on "The X Factor: Celebrity," which was judged by singer Nicole Scherzinger, and Thom Evans appeared as a contestant in the boy band Try Star. Since then, the couple has never looked back and has been in love.

When their break-up rumour started going around, they turned it down by sharing a story post on Instagram, which made it clear as it was direct and clearly stated that they were still going strong: "Wow, this is news to us!" the pair wrote on their respective Instagram accounts, hinting as a sarcastic joke, "What a joke!"

The couple is known for sharing their romance on social media widely, from making their red-carpet debut in January 2020 to often being the ones to document their romance on social media by sharing photos from their V-Day stay at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu and widely posting each other on social media.