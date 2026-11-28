Hollywood singer Nicole Scherzinger and former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans have called off their engagement, bringing their seven-year relationship to an end. The couple, who had been together since 2019, have decided to part ways.

Thom Evans Announces Separation From Nicole Scherzinger

Thom Evans announced their separation through an Instagram Story. Sharing an emotional statement, he wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together."

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Reflecting on their relationship, the former rugby player added, "After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time." He also indicated that the decision to end their relationship had come from Nicole. Respecting her choice, Thom wrote, "Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole's decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life." The reason behind their split has not been disclosed.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans' Relationship

Nicole and Thom first crossed paths in 2019 when he appeared as a contestant on The X Factor, where she was one of the judges. Although they initially kept their relationship away from the spotlight, the two made their red carpet debut at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.

The couple also spent the lockdown together. In June 2023, Nicole announced their engagement after Thom proposed to her in Portugal. The singer had previously shared that they were considering getting married in her native Hawaii, followed by a reception in Europe.

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Nicole had also expressed her excitement about embracing motherhood with Thom. During a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, she said, "I'm going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

Before finding love with Thom, Nicole was previously engaged to 311 lead singer Nick Hexum. She also shared an on-and-off relationship with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton for eight years before their split in 2015. The singer later dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov for three years.

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