Nicole Scherzinger’s lawyers REACT to singer being SUED for threatening to skip Pussycat Dolls reunion

According to recent reports, singer Nicole Scherzinger and former Pussycat Dolls member is being sued by the group’s founder Robin Antin. Scherzinger, was the band’s lead woman had previously agreed to a band reunion before COVID-19 swept the world and now is being sued over the possibility of her skipping the event altogether.

The Hollywood Reporter got a hold of the lawsuit filed against the singer and according to the legal documents, Scherzinger allegedly threatened to walk away from the tour unless she’s given a majority share in funds and complete creative control in relaunching the group. Antin, who founded the bands in the early 2000s, stated that following the pandemic, Scherzinger “now refused to participate in the tour.”

She also claimed that she and Scherzinger came to their original deal in 2019. The original agreement had Scherzinger getting 49 per cent, under a short-form agreement she’s characterizing as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Elsewhere in the documents, Antin said Scherzinger “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU.” According to the complaint, Scherzinger now wants to be a 75 per cent owner with final decision-making authority, and she’s refusing to participate in the reunion tour unless she gets what she wants.

In response to claims made by Antin, Scherziner’s legal team called the rumours “ludicrous and false” in a statement to People magazine. Adding that they “are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist.”

Also Read: Nicole Scherzinger SUED by Robin Antin over Pussycat Dolls reunion