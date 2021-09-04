Nicole Scherzinger SUED by Robin Antin over Pussycat Dolls reunion

Nicole Scherzinger is being sued by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin. The announcement comes after the frontwoman of the Dolls consented to a band reunion before COVID-19 swept the globe. According to the lawsuit as per The Hollywood Reporter and filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Scherzinger is threatening to cancel the tour unless she is granted a majority share of the money and full creative authority over the group's relaunch.

However, according to Antin, who formed the Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s, Scherzinger “refuses to participate in the tour" as a result of the pandemic. Antin, who is represented by renowned attorney Richard Busch, claims that she and Scherzinger struck a contract for a reunion tour and a new Pussycat Dolls business endeavor towards the end of 2019. Scherzinger would get 49 percent according to the contract, of the profits under a short-form arrangement she refers to as a Memorandum of Understanding. The lawsuit acknowledges that Scherzinger did advertise the tour, but the pandemic stopped music touring globally.

According to the lawsuit, Scherzinger now wants to be a 75 percent owner with ultimate decision-making power, and she is refusing to take part in the reunion tour until she gets her way. And now, since tour dates have yet to be confirmed, Live Nation is reported to be seeking a USD 600,000 payment.

Meanwhile, tours are only slowly ramping up at this time due to COVID, and this complaint includes a not-so-common allegation of anticipatory breach of contract (along with other contract claims and one for fiduciary duty). However, Scherzinger’s attorney didn’t immediately comment.

