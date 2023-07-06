Nicole Shanahan on affair rumors with Elon Musk and split with Sergey Brin: I'm moving on

In a recent interview, Nicole Shanahan, the former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, addressed the media speculation surrounding her alleged sexual affair with Elon Musk. Dismissing the reports, she firmly stated that such an affair never occurred and clarified that her relationship with the billionaire Tesla boss is purely that of friendship.

Last year, Shanahan faced intense media scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that she and Musk had engaged in a brief affair in late 2021.

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate supports Elon Musk amidst cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg: I will train you

Did Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan have an affair?

Nicole Shanahan's attorney labeled the Wall Street Journal story as an outright lie and Elon Musk himself refuted the alleged affair by sharing a selfie of him and Sergey Brin after the report's publication.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the situation, Shanahan clarified in an interview with People that she and Musk were solely friends. She explained that their discussions revolved around Neuralink, Musk's brain chip company, in relation to her daughter's autism treatment. Shanahan categorically denied any romantic involvement, emphasizing that there was no moment of passion, no affair, and no romantic relationship between her and Musk.

Shanahan expressed her frustration with being unfairly labeled and stigmatized based on a meaningful conversation. She emphasized that her connection with Musk was within a larger social circle in Silicon Valley, but he was not one of her closest friends.

She described this community as comprising individuals from the tech world who are investors, founders, and visionary thinkers. According to Shanahan, they form a network of friendships that includes Sergey Brin, Elon Musk, and many other influential figures who share a passion for innovation and making a difference.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez opines on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover; Says she finds the platform ‘irresponsible and unsafe’

Nicole Shanahan is 'moving on' from her last year's ordeal

Shanahan expressed her forgiveness and determination to move forward from the incident, saying, "I forgive you, and I’m moving on."

The People interview also shed light on the conclusion of her marriage to Brin, with Shanahan reportedly smiling widely upon receiving confirmation of the finalized divorce. She has now found love with Jacob Strumwasser, the Vice President of Lightning Labs.

The couple, who initially met at Burning Man, opted for a unique 'love ceremony' in May instead of a traditional wedding. Shanahan's journey reflects her resilience and commitment to embracing new beginnings in both her personal and professional life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lauren Jauregui BLASTS Elon Musk after getting re-verified on Twitter; DETAILS here