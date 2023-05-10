Neil Gaiman gives 'The Sandman' update amid writer's strike; Vocalizes his support for writers

Neil Gaiman has given fans of the Netflix show The Sandman an update. He revealed the status of the episodes might be affected by the ongoing writer’s strike.

Neil Gaiman has given an update about the series ‘The Sandman,’ which is based on his comic amidst the writer’s guild strike. The show premiered on Netflix in August 2022 and was renewed for new episodes in November. The Writer’s Guild America went on strike on May 2; this has hindered the production of many Television shows and films. Neil gave fans an update through Tumblr.

Neil Gaiman’s Tumblr post 

Neil Gaiman took to Tumblr to inform fans about a possible delay in the release of new episodes of The Sandman. In the post, he explained that the amount of delay would depend upon how long the strike goes on for while he vocalized his support toward the writers that are protesting. Gaiman himself is a member of the WGA. Neil wrote, "Whether or not any of Sandman is delayed depends on how long the strike goes. And there won’t be scab scripts on Sandman."

The Writer’s Guild America went on a protest on May 2, which meant all television and film writers who were a part of the guild also stepped back from their positions until they reached a settlement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The protest has been ongoing for 2 weeks now, and there is no indication as to how long it may go on. The last major writer’s strike spanned three months in 2007. Until the WGA and AMPTP do not reach a settlement, there won’t be anyone new episodes of The Sandman on the way. 

New The Sandman episodes: What to expect

Netflix has announced the return of The Sandman as new episodes and refrained from calling it a Season 2. Mason Alexander Park, who plays the role of Desire, disclosed in January that the filming of the new episodes would begin in the summer. He also revealed that Netflix could release the episodes in batches rather than a whole season. Park is one of the characters that has been teased to return to The Sandman. The rest of the list includes Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine.

FAQs

What is Sandman Netflix based on?
The Sandman is an American fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics
Is Sandman renewed for season 2?
The Sandman has been renewed by Netflix for additional episodes: The Sandman was officially been renewed for a second season (or more new episodes) on November 3, 2022.
Is The Sandman on Netflix a horror?
The Sandman is a gothic Netflix fantasy series based on the graphic novels by acclaimed author Neil Gaiman.
