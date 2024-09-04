Nightbitch TRAILER: Amy Adams Thinks She Is Turning Into THIS Animal While Navigating Through Motherhood; Watch

Amy Adams taps into her primal urges while navigating motherhood in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror comedy Nightbitch. Based on Rachel Yoder’s eponymous novel, the story follows the life of an artist who puts her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mom, only to discover that she’s not thrilled about her new lifestyle.

As her nightly routine “takes a surreal turn,” her maternal instinct “manifests itself in canine form,” as per the official synopsis. This film also marks Adams’ comeback to the big screens after a three-year-long hiatus, last starring in Disney’s Disenchanted, which was directly released to the streaming platform.

Originally, Nightbitch was also slated to release on Hulu, but Searchlight later gave the film a theatrical release. Esteemed writer-director Marielle Heller, known for her works in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, will adapt Yoder’s acclaimed novel.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Adams' character literally transforming into a dog and adapting canine instincts like devouring a tray of food in public and digging a hole in the front lawn. It can be inferred from the trailer that the film is a blend of horrifying realities and comedic elements.

It’s not just about stuffing the plot with surprising aspects but more about the protagonist’s deeply felt experience of motherhood and animalistic empowerment.

Advertisement

“You’re never going to be smart, happy or thin ever again,” Adam’s character says in the trailer, hinting at the internal turmoil a new mother might go through after a dynamic shift in her life. “Motherhood changes you, it connects you to some primal urges,” another character tells the protagonist.

Overall, it cleverly explores human vs. animal instincts. Interestingly, Adams’s character is not given a name, pulling her further away from humanness and letting her instincts define her being.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress has several other projects at hand, expected to roll out in the coming years. They include Kornél Mundruczó’s At the Sea, The Invite with Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd, and Klara and the Sun with Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega.

Adams is also co-producer on Nightbitch alongside director Marielle Heller, Anne Carey, Sue Naegle, Stacy O’Neil, and Christina Oh. Scoot MacNairy, Mary Holland, Jessica Harper, Zoë Chao, Ella Thomas, Stacey Swift, Archana Rajan, Adrienne Rose White, Darius De La Cruiz and Roslyn Gentle round off the cast.

Advertisement

Nightbitch will be released in theaters on December 6.