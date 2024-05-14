Just before Mother’s Day, Searchlight Pictures unveiled the first poster for Nightbitch, a movie based on Rachel Yoder's book, starring Amy Adams.

The poster for Nightbitch shows Amy Adams looking disheveled and unhappy, with the words Motherhood is a bitch emphasizing the movie's theme. Here's what we know about this funny yet dark movie about suburban life.

What is Nightbitch about?

The story follows a woman played by Adams who is adjusting to being a stay-at-home mom in the suburbs. She starts feeling like she's gaining strange powers connected to being a mother and might be turning into a dog.

The official tagline about the Nightbitch says, Adams portrays the role of a mother “thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine.”

Who is in the cast?

Amy Adams plays the main character, with Scoot McNairy as her husband. Other actors include Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper.

The movie is directed by Marielle Heller, who also adapted Yoder's book. Heller previously won an award for her first film, The Diary of a Teenage Girl.

Director Marielle Heller on doing the Nightbitch movie

Speaking about why Heller is doing Nightbitch, she told Elle, “Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away, I haven’t felt this way about a book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago. Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic.”

Director Marielle praises Adams' acting, saying she brings fierceness, humor, darkness, and complexity to her role. She told in an interview with the IndieWire, “She’s incredible, I mean, we all know Amy Adams is incredible. She’s been nominated for a million Academy Awards. She’s amazing, but she really is special in this movie and I’m just so excited for the world to see her. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen from her before. She’s fierce and funny and dark and complicated and it’s good.”

The film is produced by a team including Amy Adams herself, and it started filming in October 2022. Originally planned for streaming, it's now headed to theaters.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024.

