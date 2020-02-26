Nightmare Alley: Bradley Cooper to kick start the shoot for Guillermo del Toro's film in New York?

Now, latest reports on the highly anticipated film Nightmare Alley state that Bradley Cooper will kick start the shoot of the film in this week.

The upcoming film Nightmare Alley by director Guillermo del Toro will have A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper play the lead. The actor is reportedly sweating it out in the gym to be in perfect shape for the film. The director Guillermo del Toro who is known for his super hit film, The Shape of Water. The director who won an Academy Award for his film, Shape of Water has begun shooting for his new film which is based on a 1945 book of the same title by author William Lindsay Gresham.

Now, latest reports on the highly anticipated film Nightmare Alley state that Bradley Cooper will kick start the shoot of the film in this week. The film will also feature, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn, Holt McCallany and Jim Beaver in key roles. Guillermo Del Toro and J. Miles Dale are co-producing the upcoming flick. Dale was also a produced Del Toro's Academy Award-winning film titled The Shape of Water. News reports also suggest that Guillermo del Toro shot for Nightmare Alley in Toronto.

Check out the trailer of The Shape of Water:

The fans and film audience have a lot of expectations from the A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper. After the smashing success of the film and his terrific singing, the fans are hoping that Bradley has a challenging role to play in the much-awaited drama, Nightmare Alley. Now, only time will tell how the film turns out. But, the fans are excited about the film Nightmare Alley.

