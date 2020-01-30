Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev brim with excitement as they share first sonogram of their baby; See Pic

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced they are pregnant by sharing the first sonogram of their baby. Nikki Bella and her twin sister are due within two weeks of each other. Read on.

WWE wrestling stars and twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are all set to embrace motherhood! The sisters announced the news that they are pregnant at the same time. This will be Nikki’s first child and she is sharing it with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Brimming with excitement, the loved up couple shared a sonogram of their unborn child with their fans. Meanwhile, this will be Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan’s second child together. And to top it all, the wrestler sisters are due within two weeks of each other.

Sharing the news with her fans, Nikki posted a lengthy caption on Instagram and even shared a picture of her sonogram. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together. I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!” Nikki wrote alongside a picture of her and her sister.

Further in her caption, Nikki mentioned her wrestler sister. “@thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so!” she wrote.

Mirroring Nikki’s excitement, her fiancé Artem also announced the news on social media. “We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!” he wrote in the caption alongside a sonogram of his baby.

Brie Bella also shared the news on Instagram, sans the sonogram. “We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!” she wrote in the caption alongside the same set of pictures her sister uploaded.

