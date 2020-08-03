Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both blessed with a baby boy as they deliver one day apart from each other

Taking to Instagram, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins revealed that they have given birth. While Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed a baby boy on July 31, Brie and Daniel Bryan welcomed their baby boy on August 1. Check out their IG posts below.

It was in January 2020 when Nikki Bella and Brie Bella made the twin revelation that they're both pregnant. While Nikki would be giving birth to her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, Brie and Daniel Bryan were all set to welcome their second child after daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, 3. Over the next few months, The Bella Army was treated with gorgeous pregnancy photos of the siblings as they gave updates on how they were coping while on quarantine mode.

Now, for some good news! Nikki and Brie have both been blessed with a baby boy, that too just one day apart from each other. While Nikkie welcomed her son on July 31, Brie welcomed her son on August 1. Brie took to Instagram to share the happy news with an endearing snap of herself and Daniel holding on to their baby boy's little hand. Brie wrote, "It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!," to which Artem commented, "Congratulations we are so happy for you and specially it’s a boy baby Chigvintsev will have a brother for life."

On the other hand, Nikki went the same route as her sister with a similar click of herself and Chigvintsev holding on to their baby boy's little hand. While Nikki wrote, "7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.," Artem added, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev proud of my love @thenikkibella."

Check out Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's IG post announcing the arrival of their sons below:

We can't wait to see the first photos of Baby Chigvintsev and Baby Danielson!

Congratulations, Nikki and Brie!

