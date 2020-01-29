Nikki Bella and her sister Brie announce they BOTH are pregnant: We both are shocked

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella confirm that they are pregnant. The Bella Sisters also revealed that their due dates are just a week and a half apart.

The world is in for a pleasant surprise! The Bella sisters have announced both of them are pregnant. YES! Nikki and Brie Bella are expecting their respective children. The WWE wrestlers and the reality stars confirmed that they are pregnant and revealed their due date is merely a week and a half different from each others'. The news about their pregnancy comes months after Nikki announced that she was engaged to Artem Chigvintsev. While this is Nikki's first baby, Brie is already a mother to a two-year-old whom she shares with husband and pro wrestler Daniel Bryan.

Confirming the news with People, Brie confessed that both the sisters were in shock when they learned about each other's pregnancy. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” she told the international magazine. “[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it," Nikki added.

Brie went on to reveal she found out about her pregnancy two days before Thanksgiving. "My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying," she recalled. She revealed that she was "uncomfortable" in her body during her trip to France, when she went to meet Nikki's beau Artem’s family. "When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’" she revealed.

Meanwhile, Nikki revealed that she felt the need to get a pregnancy test done one day during her yoga session. "I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ I didn’t tell Artem at this point. I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second,” she recalled.

ALSO READ: Nikki Bella's family feels it's a 'blessing' she didn't get married to John Cena? DEETS INSIDE

Read More