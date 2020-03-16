Nikki Bella & Brie Bella enjoy hibernation amidst Coronavirus outbreak; share selfies of baby bumps in bikinis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella both posted photos on their Instagram page, as the pregnant twins enjoyed some pool time in their hibernation period, amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Check out their adorable snaps below, which also feature Nikki's fiance Artem Chigvintsev and Brie's daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

All anyone is talking about right now is the coronavirus outbreak, which was recently given the deadly 'Pandemic' tag. Many countries have been put on lockdown while CNN reports 6500 deaths and counting, due to the deadly virus. Hollywood too has been put on a standstill with movie release dates being pushed and shootings being stalled. Celebrities from all around the world have taken up social distancing, via hibernation and promoting the same on their social media handles, to spread awareness and encourage their millions of fans.

Amongst the celebrities are pregnant twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who are taking the right precautions to stay safe and healthy not just for their own sake but for their babies as well. The siblings took to their Instagram pages to share selfies of themselves from their hibernation, enjoying some pool time, along with Nikki's fiance Artem Chigvintsev and Brie's daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. The Bella Twins are also seen flaunting their baby bumps as Nikki stuns in a black bikini and Brie sizzles in a floral bikini.

Check out Bella Twins showing off their baby bumps in bikinis below:

"Best thing about having your sister as your next-door neighbor is hibernating together. Catching up on mediation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy," Brie captioned her IG post.

In her lengthy IG caption, Nikki wrote, "Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time."

